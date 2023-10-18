Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $87.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

