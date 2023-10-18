Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 868.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 177,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $201.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

