The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Reduced by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

TKR stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

