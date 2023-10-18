Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

