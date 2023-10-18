Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

