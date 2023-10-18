Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

