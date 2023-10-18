Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

