Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

