Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

