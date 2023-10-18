KBC Group NV Has $11.54 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.62.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

