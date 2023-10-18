Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.