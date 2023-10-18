Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $211.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $134.81 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

