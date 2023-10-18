6,088 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

