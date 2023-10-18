KBC Group NV Buys 22,538 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.