Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

