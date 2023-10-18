iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 879,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MBB opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

