Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

CAG stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

