Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

