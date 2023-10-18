KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

