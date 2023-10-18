KBC Group NV Sells 6,840 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

