Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

