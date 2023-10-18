Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

