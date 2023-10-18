KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 153.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pool were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $352.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.16.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

