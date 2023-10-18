Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Lear worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lear by 45.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

