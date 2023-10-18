KBC Group NV Acquires 162,615 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Masco worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Masco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

