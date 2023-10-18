KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,278 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

