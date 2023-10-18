Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 358 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

