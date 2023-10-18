BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 7.5%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 2,119,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,864,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

