Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 275 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

