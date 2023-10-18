Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 281,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,015,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $839.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Articles

