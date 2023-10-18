Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 7,074,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,681,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

