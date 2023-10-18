SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 699,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 745,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.43.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.