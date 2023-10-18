iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 344,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 140,271 shares.The stock last traded at $55.13 and had previously closed at $54.92.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

