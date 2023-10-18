Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Price Up 6%

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.37. 403,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,737,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

