POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,741,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 973,335 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $12.61.

PNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.22.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

