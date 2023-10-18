Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 101,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 430,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Tuya Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 51.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

