Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 101,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 430,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Tuya Stock Up 10.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 51.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
