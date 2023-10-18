Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,468,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,647 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Dana Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,803.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

