Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 139,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 141,563 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Radware Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 1.8% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

