World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $123.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $127.51. World Acceptance shares last traded at $127.51, with a volume of 1,175 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 18.20 and a quick ratio of 18.20. The stock has a market cap of $776.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

