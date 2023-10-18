Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.39

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1472805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,555,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.