MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 5.8% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 724,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,547,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $1,286,141,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

