Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46. 25,204,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,094,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $12,780,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.