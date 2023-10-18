Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 445,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the previous session’s volume of 109,800 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

