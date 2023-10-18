Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 183,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 165,078 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.23.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth about $2,730,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 19.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 683,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 110,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

