Metis Trading Up 5.5% This Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $56.23 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metis
