PlatonCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.83 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $0.08 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

