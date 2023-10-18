Decred (DCR) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $12.13 or 0.00042740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $188.97 million and $820,320.93 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00142506 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022569 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,572,865 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

