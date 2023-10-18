Midas (MIDAS) Tops One Day Volume of $81.20

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Midas has a market cap of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

