Energi Market Capitalization Hits $3.20 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $32,200.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,546,965 coins and its circulating supply is 69,546,917 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.