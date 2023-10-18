The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $660.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.09), with a volume of 80733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 677 ($8.27).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 715.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. The stock has a market cap of £613.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,451.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Patricia Lewis bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £35,802 ($43,730.30). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

